Ally Blake’s Forecast | A nicer stretch of days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Thursday morning everyone! It is a chilly morning here in the bluegrass. Temps are in the 30s in central Kentucky with a lack of cloud cover, and where the clouds still hold on temps in eastern Kentucky are in the 40s. Lots of sunshine is likely today!

Let’s get to it! As sunshine prevails, temps likely stay near 60 degrees. Still in the shade, it will feel cooler. Likely dropping back into the 40s overnight and into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow and Saturday temps get to almost near 70 degrees. Clouds will likely thicken up into Saturday ahead of our next system. Our next front comes on Sunday. That will bring showers and storms to central and eastern Kentucky. Temps are likely only near 60 degrees with breezy winds. Unfortunately, the models are in a little more agreeance, and the consensus stands that showers will likely be around trick-or-treating time on Halloween. Temps look to range in the 50s. After that, we start to dry up and highs rebound back to the 60s.

I hope you all have a great day!

