Bruno Mars announces new set of Las Vegas shows for 2023

Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET...
Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Bruno Mars is continuing his series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

In addition to headlining two shows over New Year’s Eve weekend, Park MGM announced Tuesday that Mars will return to its Dolby Live theater for multiple shows next year.

According to Park MGM, the shows will take place in late January and early February.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

For more information, visit Ticketmaster’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of...
Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus
Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is...
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
Coal miner and family
‘It hit me right between the eyes’: Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention

Latest News

Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters
WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters
Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus
WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus
Beshear calls for more investment in education ahead of General Assembly session
WATCH | Beshear calls for more investment in education ahead of General Assembly session
Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one...
Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex at mall, police say
FILE PHOTO - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert...
Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe