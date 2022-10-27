Candidates running for Lexington’s first district react to staggering crime rates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday’s homicide on Maple Ave. in Lexington marked the 39th in the city for 2022, and the 14th within the city’s first council district.

District 1 stretches from Georgetown Street to Winchester Road and includes the city’s East End and Winburn areas.

District 11 reports the second most with seven, and District 6 records six.

Meanwhile Districts 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10 report three or fewer.

“We have children who are waking up to yellow tape as they’re trying to go to school,” said Tayna Fogle. “The trauma that is luring over first district is out of control.”

Fogle is running to represent District 1 on Lexington Fayette Urban County Council.

“The communities that’s having these problems, we need to go to them and ask what they need, and get some information from them,” said Rahsaan Berry, Fogle’s opponent. “Then that will peel off into what we can do to help solve some of these crimes that are going on.”

While city leaders have said Lexington is a safe city, neighbors have voiced saying they do not believe that is the case.

“I believe our young up and coming neighbors will leave and we don’t want them to leave,” said Berry. “My dad served for 41 years in this city as a local police officer and he always said, ‘Son, this is one of the safest cities in the country.’ I still believe that. But i believe we have some challenges to face.”

“I think we will see more deaths...if living wages are not improved, if mental services are not improved,” said Fogle. “If people don’t start communicating, we’ll have an annihilation of our community.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.