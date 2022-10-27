Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Halloween Storm System Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Better weather is pushing into the Bluegrass State today and this looks to continue into the start of the big weekend. The rest of that Halloween Weekend has a little bit of ugly to it as another storm system creeps in here.

Today starts in the 30s for many as slow-clearing takes over early on with a mix of sun and high clouds through the day. Winds are a touch gusty with highs that reach the 60-65 degree range for many.

That nice stuff flows into Friday with 65-70 for many.

Let’s break down the Halloween weekend:

Low pressure works from the lower Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley from Friday night through Halloween.

Clouds thicken Friday night and Saturday with rain and some thunderstorms getting into far western Kentucky during the afternoon and early evening.

Rain and some thunder then overspread the rest of the state Saturday night and early Sunday. This happens from southwest to northeast.

Sunday is a rather damp day with gusty showers and some thunder. Temps may hang in the 50s for many.

The heaviest rains move away Sunday night, but lingering showers carry us into Halloween with temps again mainly in the 50s.

Trick-or-Treat times on Halloween will likely feature a shower or two hanging on with temps 50-55. We will time this out a little better as we get closer.

This brings a nice rainfall to the region with the potential for some areas of 1″ or a little more to show up.

