Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Halloween Storm System Ahead
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Better weather is pushing into the Bluegrass State today and this looks to continue into the start of the big weekend. The rest of that Halloween Weekend has a little bit of ugly to it as another storm system creeps in here.
Today starts in the 30s for many as slow-clearing takes over early on with a mix of sun and high clouds through the day. Winds are a touch gusty with highs that reach the 60-65 degree range for many.
That nice stuff flows into Friday with 65-70 for many.
Let’s break down the Halloween weekend:
- Low pressure works from the lower Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley from Friday night through Halloween.
- Clouds thicken Friday night and Saturday with rain and some thunderstorms getting into far western Kentucky during the afternoon and early evening.
- Rain and some thunder then overspread the rest of the state Saturday night and early Sunday. This happens from southwest to northeast.
- Sunday is a rather damp day with gusty showers and some thunder. Temps may hang in the 50s for many.
- The heaviest rains move away Sunday night, but lingering showers carry us into Halloween with temps again mainly in the 50s.
- Trick-or-Treat times on Halloween will likely feature a shower or two hanging on with temps 50-55. We will time this out a little better as we get closer.
This brings a nice rainfall to the region with the potential for some areas of 1″ or a little more to show up.
