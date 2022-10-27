Driver taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Perry County

Police and first responders were called to the Lotts Creek community of Perry County Thursday morning after a school bus slid off the road.(Dakota Makres)
By Brandon Robinson and Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle told WYMT his office responded to the scene of a school bus crash.

It happened early Thursday morning in the Lotts Creek community.

We’re told the bus driver was taken to a hospital. We do not know his current condition.

Police say there were 10 children on board, but none were hurt.

“He had already picked up some children, and was on his way up Lotts Creek to pick up more children this morning,” said Chief Deputy Jason Duff with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. “I wanted to make sure the kids were okay, made sure they felt safe and knew that everything was going to be okay.”

