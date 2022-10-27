Evidence of life on Mars could be under the surface, study suggests

Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.
Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.(Northwestern University, NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ancient bacteria could be hidden on the surface of Mars.

Scientists, so far, have not found any proof of life on the planet, but researchers created Mars-like conditions in a lab to determine if bacteria and fungi would survive.

It turns out bacteria can survive for a least 280 million years if it was protected by the solar particles and ionizing radiation around the surface.

Researchers said Mars could have been livable billions of years ago, but it has since become like a frozen desert with temperatures 80 degrees below zero.

More on this study can be seen in Tuesday’s Astrobiology Journal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of...
Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus
Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is...
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
Coal miner and family
‘It hit me right between the eyes’: Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention

Latest News

Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters
WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters
Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus
WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus
Beshear calls for more investment in education ahead of General Assembly session
WATCH | Beshear calls for more investment in education ahead of General Assembly session
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Putin rules out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to attend an...
Biden’s top aide admonished for violating Hatch Act