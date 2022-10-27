Ky Secretary of State talks election security, misinformation

Ky Secretary of State talks election security, misinformation
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - With less than two weeks until Election Day, Secretary of State Michael Adams is working to clear up any misconceptions or worries voters may have.

“There have always been actors in elections. Unfortunately those people have more ability to persuade or influence than they used to because of the internet.”

The 2020 election cycle brought with it a new and, at times, intense distrust of the voting process.

“The biggest urban legend is that we use the internet to calculate our votes. We’ve never done that in 200 years, and we aren’t about to start. We actually have a law that makes it a felony to do so. And why would we want to do that? We’re very old fashioned with how we count votes in Kentucky.”

So much so, Adams says he needed to sound an alarm on the threats county clerks’ offices began facing during this year’s primaries.

“People intending to disrupt our process, showing up at county clerks’ offices making demands, acting in sometimes a threatening fashion. Lawsuits against us asking us to recount the votes from months before in elections that were not competitive.”

Adams said morale is finally on the rise again. Only around two percent of registered voters requested a mail in absentee ballot. And there will now be 10 days for early in-person absentee voting. Plus, in-person voting on the actual election day, November 8th. So Adams can spend these next two weeks reassuring people their votes have been, and will be, secure.

“Don’t look to an egg avatar’s tweets, or a meme on Facebook or a YouTube provocateur. They don’t have your best interests at heart.”

The Secretary of State’s Office is really encouraging you to take advantage of this early, in-person absentee voting, which did start Wednesday.

