Ky. wildlife center provides ‘Bat Room’ for bats in need

Bats hanging in the Second Chance Wild Life Center Bat Room.
Bats hanging in the Second Chance Wild Life Center Bat Room.(Gray Media)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ‘Bat Room’, at the Second Chances Wildlife Center, in Mount Washington Kentucky, provides a home for bats in need of extra care.

The ‘Bat Room’ mostly provides a temporary home for bats in need until they have been successfully rehabilitated, and are ready to be released back into nature. However, some bats require lifetime care and will remain in the room permanently.

Biologists at the center say that bats arrive at the center for a variety of reasons. They can range from pups that have fallen from their roost site to adult bats that got caught in glue traps.

Fifteen different bat species call Kentucky home. they can consume thousands of insects a night. Biologists at the center say that bats can provide benefits to people, by eating commonly found pests.

You can learn more about how the center is taking care of bats and how you can help them by going to their website secondchanceswildlife.org.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of...
15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school
Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is...
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
Coal miner and family
‘It hit me right between the eyes’: Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention

Latest News

A retired Army Master Sergeant is working against the clock, trying to get enough votes to pass...
WKYT Investigates: Major Richard Star Act
15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school
WATCH | 15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school
Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters
WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters
Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus
WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus