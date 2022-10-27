Ky. wildlife center provides ‘Bat Room’ for bats in need

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ‘Bat Room’, at the Second Chances Wildlife Center, in Mount Washington Kentucky, provides a home for bats in need of extra care.

The ‘Bat Room’ mostly provides a temporary home for bats in need until they have been successfully rehabilitated, and are ready to be released back into nature. However, some bats require lifetime care and will remain in the room permanently.

Biologists at the center say that bats arrive at the center for a variety of reasons. They can range from pups that have fallen from their roost site to adult bats that got caught in glue traps.

Fifteen different bat species call Kentucky home. they can consume thousands of insects a night. Biologists at the center say that bats can provide benefits to people, by eating commonly found pests.

You can learn more about how the center is taking care of bats and how you can help them by going to their website secondchanceswildlife.org.

