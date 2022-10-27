Lexington high school on lockdown after report of weapon on campus

By WKYT News Staff and Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is currently a large police presence at Henry Clay High School in Lexington.

School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of a potential weapon on campus.”

We’re told the situation is still being investigated by school officials and police.

School officials say no one is hurt.

Since the building is under lockdown, FCPS officials are asking family members and visitors not to come to campus right now.

This is a developing story.

