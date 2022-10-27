Police issue Golden Alert for Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Edgewood Court area.

Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf.

He is about 5′9″ and 165 pounds. Boggs may be wearing red shorts or tan pants, a navy short sleeve shirt and white Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.

