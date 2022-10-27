White House chief of staff warned on Hatch Act violation

White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to attend an...
White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to attend an event in Washington, April 8, 2022. President Joe Biden’s chief of staff violated the law by retweeting a political message on his official Twitter account, but no disciplinary action will be pursued and a warning letter was sent to him, according to a memo from the Office of Special Counsel.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s chief of staff violated the law by retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account, and a warning letter was sent to him, according to a memo from the Office of Special Counsel.

The memo dated Wednesday said Ron Klain ran afoul of the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from using their official roles to influence elections, including supporting candidates, while acting in their official capacities. The message Klain retweeted on May 22 from STRIKE PAC, a Democratic group, was about delivering infant formula to Americans. But the message also included the encouragement, “Get your Democrats Deliver merch today!”

Klain removed the retweet as soon as he was notified of the complaint. No disciplinary action will be pursued and the office, an independent government watchdog that monitors violations of the Hatch Act, considers the matter closed. Klain was warned to be more careful in the future.

The conservative legal group America First Legal, led by Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller, complained about the tweet and sought an investigation.

Miller and at least a dozen other former Trump administration officials repeatedly violated that same law, without consequence and with Trump’s approval, as part of a “willful disregard for the Hatch Act,” the Office of Special Counsel found in 2021. The office investigated comments by Trump officials leading into the 2020 presidential election, including at the Republican National Convention, which was held at the White House in a major break from historical norms.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre often cites the Hatch Act in deflecting political questions during news briefings. Earlier this week she was asked whether Biden was doing everything he can possibly do to get Democrats across the finish line in the Nov. 8 elections.

“I have to be careful of what I say, because we do respect the Hatch Act here in this administration,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of...
Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus
Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is...
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
Coal miner and family
‘It hit me right between the eyes’: Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention

Latest News

Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters
WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters
Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus
WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus
Beshear calls for more investment in education ahead of General Assembly session
WATCH | Beshear calls for more investment in education ahead of General Assembly session
Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one...
Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex at mall, police say
FILE PHOTO - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert...
Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe