2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It has been just over two weeks since you watched the drawing for the 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner take place live on our air.

That night we were able to talk with the lucky winner, 77-year-old Charles Wilson from St. Helens, Kentucky in lee county.

He had only seen the home on our air, but recently we were able to take him inside his very own dream home for the first time.

It was a dream come true for one lucky Lee Co. family.

The Wilson’s couldn’t wait to see this beauty located off Polo Club Boulevard in the Hamburg area of Lexington.

Nearly a week later Charles Wilson, who goes by Glen to those who know him, his wife, their daughter and two of their grandchildren made the drive up to see their very own St. Jude Dream Home.

“Super nice, super nice, said Glen Wilson.”

The Wilson’s took in every inch of their new home and they say even two weeks later they are still in shock.

“I don’t think that it has really sunk in yet, we are still like that wasn’t us,” said Peggy Wilson.

Over the last two weeks the calls to congratulate the two retired educators have come from far and wide.

heir phones have been buzzing and they say it’s been unlike anything they have ever experienced before.

“Very different, very amazing. Had contacts from a lot of students who I had in school, their friends and relatives just been amazing and everyone has congratulated us and we feel very blessed,” said Glen Wilson.

The Wilson’s say their grandchildren have already asked to have Thanksgiving and Christmas in the new house.

Glen says seeing it up close, he is more than impressed.

“I’m impressed by the quality of workmanship, having done some building I’m impressed when I see especially the trim work.

The kitchen, the master bath they are something to be seen,” said Wilson.

While they are thankful to win this beautiful home to this family it was more about supporting the mission of St. Jude.

“St. Jude serves everyone, it doesn’t matter you are from a rich family, from a poor family they are there for you and they stay with you,” said Glen Wilson.

The Wilson’s still cannot believe they were selected out of 6500 entries. While they still don’t know what they will do with the house, they know one thing for sure.

“My father always said don’t say you’ve been lucky, you’ve been blessed and we were blessed,” said Peggy Wilson.

The Wilson’s say they still haven’t made a long term decision on the house, but they say the entire experience has been unreal at time.

They are still proud to know that through this all they have helped St. Jude and its mission.

