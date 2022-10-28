Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching for rain into your Halloweekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning everyone! It is a chilly start across Kentucky with temps in the 40s and cloud cover. Throughout the day we eventually see sunshine and temps near the upper 60s.

Let’s get to it! This nicer weather stretch continues into your Saturday as well where some spots could see highs near 70 degrees. As our next system approaches, cloud cover starts to build in. Sunday is when the treats in the forecast turn to tricks. Throughout the day we see scattered showers and storms. Some could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and some rumbles of thunder. Not an all-out washout, but not the best-looking setup. Highs are only likely in the upper 50s. This likely carries out into Monday as well. Timin on the system will be tricky. If we can get it to move out earlier we may get some breaks from the rain just in time to trick or treat. I would ultimately plan for rain. Temps will be in the 50s with breezy winds. So, unfortunately, it’s ugly. After that, we start to dry on out as temps get back to the mid 60s.

I hope you all have a great day and a nice and safe weekend!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.