Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Halloween Weekend Breakdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s our final weekend of October kicking off and that means it’s also time for Halloween. That big weekend forecast starts off in killer shape before turning into a full-blown strangler as we brew up a late Halloween Weekend storm system.

Let’s break down the big weekend outlook…

Things start on a very good note today with highs in the 65-70 degree range with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds thicken on Saturday as our storm system works our way from the southwest. Showers and a few thunderstorms move into western Kentucky by the afternoon and evening.

Those showers and storms quickly overspread the rest of the state Saturday night and Sunday.

It’s not all day rain by any means on Sunday, but some hefty rain totals will show up. Temps struggle to get out of the 50s.

Scattered showers then linger Sunday night into Halloween.

Rainfall numbers are generall .25″-1″ for many with some 1″+ amounts showing up.

Halloween itself will feature a few showers that slowly wind down from west to east later in the day. Trick-or-treaters will find the decreasing chance for showers, but that still doesn’t ensure it’s fully dry. We still have some time to work on that.

A weaker system may bring isolated showers in here by Wednesday and Thursday.

