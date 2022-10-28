Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Halloween Weekend Breakdown

By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s our final weekend of October kicking off and that means it’s also time for Halloween. That big weekend forecast starts off in killer shape before turning into a full-blown strangler as we brew up a late Halloween Weekend storm system.

Let’s break down the big weekend outlook…

  • Things start on a very good note today with highs in the 65-70 degree range with a mix of sun and clouds.
  • Clouds thicken on Saturday as our storm system works our way from the southwest. Showers and a few thunderstorms move into western Kentucky by the afternoon and evening.
  • Those showers and storms quickly overspread the rest of the state Saturday night and Sunday.
  • It’s not all day rain by any means on Sunday, but some hefty rain totals will show up. Temps struggle to get out of the 50s.
  • Scattered showers then linger Sunday night into Halloween.
  • Rainfall numbers are generall .25″-1″ for many with some 1″+ amounts showing up.
  • Halloween itself will feature a few showers that slowly wind down from west to east later in the day. Trick-or-treaters will find the decreasing chance for showers, but that still doesn’t ensure it’s fully dry. We still have some time to work on that.

A weaker system may bring isolated showers in here by Wednesday and Thursday.

