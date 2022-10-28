Dunbar boys soccer thrives in 2nd half, rips Ryle 4-1
Bulldogs seek sixth state title
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky (WKYT) – Dunbar boys’ soccer is one win away from its sixth KHSAA state title after rallying to beat Ryle 4-1 Thursday night at Douglass High School.
Ryle started the scoring with a Diego Hoenderkamp goal late in the first half, but the second 40 minutes belonged to the No. 5 team in the nation.
Kasen Johnston scored two goals and Antonio Blackman chipped in another to give PLD a comfortable 3-1 lead which broke the spirit of the Raiders.
Dunbar will play St. X in the championship game Saturday.
