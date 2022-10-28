FCPS announces how student got loaded gun into high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FCPS officials have released new details about the situation that caused Henry Clay High School to go on lockdown for several hours on Thursday.

Police say a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school.

According to the school’s policy, all students enter through the gym and go through the detectors. Students who get to school at a later time enter through the main lobby and must go through metal detector scans there.

However, FCPS officials say the student who had the gun entered the school after the school day had begun by following in a class of students who were returning from an outdoor activity.

FCPS released the following statement:

Thank you for your support and patience as we have continued over the past 24 hours to investigate the circumstances that led to yesterday’s lockdown and the subsequent arrest of a 15-year-old Henry Clay High School student for possession of a weapon on school property.

Although the police investigation is ongoing, we are writing this afternoon to provide an update and share the information that can be made public at this time.

All information gathered at this time continues to confirm that the student had no intent to use the weapon at school, and no threats were made against students, staff, or the school.

Only one student was involved.

The student in possession of the firearm did not follow Henry Clay High School procedures requiring students to enter through the metal detectors in either the gymnasium or the front entrance.

Officers have clear evidence that the student in possession of the firearm entered the building after the school day began by following a class of students that was returning inside with a teacher after an outdoor activity.

Following any incident of this nature, district, school, and law enforcement officials conduct a thorough review in order to examine our processes and procedures and the fidelity to which existing safety protocols are being implemented.

Our goal in this process is to identify areas for improvement not only at Henry Clay, but also throughout the school district. Part of this work will include opportunities for input from students, employees, and families. We will share additional information as decisions are made.

While immediate steps are being taken to address yesterday’s situation, a community effort is needed to keep weapons out of the hands of teenagers. As it will soon be five years since the District Safety Advisory Council published its recommendations, plans were already underway to reconvene a community panel to assess our progress and determine next steps. The council will begin working during the second semester and information about that process will be shared widely.

Sincerely,

Demetrus Liggins, Superintendent

Henry Clay lockdown update LIVE: FCPS officials hold briefing about Henry Clay lockdown More >> https://bit.ly/3zmbk0W Posted by WKYT on Thursday, October 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.