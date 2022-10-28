Henry Clay students return Friday for ‘normal’ day with increased police presence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School is going on as it normally would Friday at Henry Clay High School. However, there is an increased police presence and counselors are at the school to provide support.

Police say a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school on Thursday. The situation caused the school to go on lockdown for hours.

Right now, Fayette County Public Schools police say this is still an ongoing investigation. As of Thursday, police say the student who brought the gun is being charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

There is still a question of how this handgun got into the building. The district says they have a 10-point safety plan, which includes metal detectors and bag checks.

At the news conference, watch that below, Superintendent Demetrus Liggins says the safety plan is now under review.

After we spoke with many of the parents after the lockdown, they say security is one of their main concerns, many of them saying they wouldn’t be sending their kids to school on Friday.

Henry Clay lockdown update LIVE: FCPS officials hold briefing about Henry Clay lockdown More >> https://bit.ly/3zmbk0W Posted by WKYT on Thursday, October 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.