Henry Clay students return Friday for ‘normal’ day with increased police presence

School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of...
School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of a potential weapon on campus.”(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School is going on as it normally would Friday at Henry Clay High School. However, there is an increased police presence and counselors are at the school to provide support.

Police say a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school on Thursday. The situation caused the school to go on lockdown for hours.

Right now, Fayette County Public Schools police say this is still an ongoing investigation. As of Thursday, police say the student who brought the gun is being charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

There is still a question of how this handgun got into the building. The district says they have a 10-point safety plan, which includes metal detectors and bag checks.

At the news conference, watch that below, Superintendent Demetrus Liggins says the safety plan is now under review.

After we spoke with many of the parents after the lockdown, they say security is one of their main concerns, many of them saying they wouldn’t be sending their kids to school on Friday.

Henry Clay lockdown update

LIVE: FCPS officials hold briefing about Henry Clay lockdown More >> https://bit.ly/3zmbk0W

Posted by WKYT on Thursday, October 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of...
15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school
A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is...
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades
Inside the facility, you’ll find 35 million lettuce plants growing at a time.
AppHarvest opens new high-tech vegetable farm in Ky. town

Latest News

Good Friday morning everyone! It is a chilly start across Kentucky with temps in the 40s and...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching for rain into your Halloweekend
String of road sign thefts hurting emergency response in Ky. community
String of road sign thefts hurting emergency response in Ky. community
Police lights generic.
One person taken to hospital after shots-fired report in Lexington
Whitney Pate
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area