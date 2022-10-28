Kentucky Newsmakers 10/30: US Senate Candidate Charles Booker

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker.

Charles booker has been a feisty underdog before including when he almost won the democratic senate primary in 2020. Now he is the democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.

Kentucky Newsmakers 10/23: U.S. Senator Rand Paul

Charles Booker has been traveling the state on a bus for the last couple of weeks and he’s pushing through to election day with his travels. His opponent Rand Paul has 26 million dollars to fuel his effort. Booker has about one-fourth of that.

He joins us on Newsmakers this week to discuss.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of...
15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school
A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is...
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades

Latest News

A horse, located at Mill Ridge Farm in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington booking company gives people inside look at horse racing industry
Wildfires can be fueled by leaves on the ground.
Fall leaves add fuel to wildfire in Ky. county
Kentucky Newsmakers 10/23: US Senator Rand Paul
Good Friday morning everyone! It is a chilly start across Kentucky with temps in the 40s and...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching for rain into your Halloweekend