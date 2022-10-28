Kentucky Newsmakers 10/30: US Senate Candidate Charles Booker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker.

Charles booker has been a feisty underdog before including when he almost won the democratic senate primary in 2020. Now he is the democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.

Charles Booker has been traveling the state on a bus for the last couple of weeks and he’s pushing through to election day with his travels. His opponent Rand Paul has 26 million dollars to fuel his effort. Booker has about one-fourth of that.

He joins us on Newsmakers this week to discuss.

