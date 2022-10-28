Landon Hayes’ memory lives on through college scholarships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington seniors are getting money to go towards college next year.

“For me it’s important to show these young people, there’s another way out. They are just as distraught about the gun violence going on around Lexington. A lot of our football players, not just at Tates Creek, but at other schools, are losing friends to the violence,” said Coach Jonathan Hawks.

Which is what Coach Hawks and community leaders here are trying to end.

“So that they can see there is a better way. Landon was inspired by the game of football. So we use this platform as a way to inspire other people to live out their dreams. He wanted to be in the same shoes as a lot of these people playing football, especially in high school,” Coach Hawks said.

10-year-old Landon Hayes loved playing football on his team, the Lexington Ravens. Those who got to see him play called him a star. But Landon was killed back in February, when police said a 22-year-old man shot him before killing himself. Thanks to the Ravens, and Landon’s family, they’ve now been able to gift two seniors with money for college in Landon’s name.

“The sky’s the limit. You can do anything you want to do, be anything you want to be. Just do something good. For Landon,” said Landon’s aunt.

Landon’s family shared in applause, and in tears, as the two students accepted their awards.

“For them to give scholarships in his name, well he’ll never die. He made is mark. He’ll always be here.”

Both students were chosen for the scholarship based on essays they wrote, with topics on how gun violence has impacted their lives.

