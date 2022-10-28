Legends baseball franchise to be sold Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky (WKYT) -- WKYT Sports confirmed through messages from employees of the Lexington Legends, and other sources, the baseball franchise is being sold. Indy Ball Nation, an account on Twitter, first mentioned the sale late Thursday afternoon saying, “the team will be officially Friday with layoffs confirmed by old and new leadership.”

The Legends franchise began play in 2001 and won the SAL pennant in its inaugural season. Lexington has been home to several more championship winning teams. However, in April of 2021, MLB canceled its affiliation with 40 minor league teams and the Legends were on the list.

Legends’ President, Owner, and COO Andy Shea took his team to the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. But, without MLB money and territory protection, it marked the beginning of the end.

Nathan Lyons with Vintage South Development is said to be the new owner.

