Legends Baseball officially sold to Nathan Lyons

(October 28, 2022, New York, N.Y.) – Nathan and Keri Lyons have acquired all assets related to the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), along with Wild Health Field and its real estate, as part of the transaction from Stands, LLC, and other affiliated companies, whose CEO is Andy Shea. The announcement was made October 28th, 2022 by Atlantic League President Rick White. Lyons is the Founder and CEO of Vintage South Development. Vintage South develops, owns, and operates commercial and residential properties in Nashville and other markets, combining the charm and character of the past with modern innovation and refinement. The game of baseball has been instrumental in Lyons’ life, and the goal of minor league baseball ownership was a natural fit. The Lyons reside in Nashville, Tennessee and have two children, Lottie and Lander.

“Today is an exciting day for our family,” said Lyons. “Our commitment to the City of Lexington and surrounding areas will allow us to offer a best-in-class fan experience. Our investments into the club and Wild Health Field will pay immediate dividends for all Legends fans. This is a great sports town and we look forward to continuing with the winning tradition set by all Lexington teams. We look forward to sharing more details of our vision soon.” Shea and his family have owned the Legends since 2005 when William Shea and Susan Martinelli Shea (Andy’s father and mother, respectively) purchased the club and the ballpark. Shea will depart from his role as President and CEO of the Legends, leaving behind a team and organization he has been with since joining as a ticket sales representative in 2005.

“It’s definitely a unique and special moment for me and our family. We love Lexington and the fans who have supported us throughout the years,” said Shea. “This has been our home and our business for nearly 18 years. This will allow me to spend more time with my family, wife, and kids. Our staff and our employees have been amazing and we are so very appreciative of them. We are confident that our staff will be in good hands with Nathan, as he will do great things for the Legends, Wild Health Field and the City of Lexington.”

Shea will now focus his time and energy on the Charleston Dirty Birds of the ALPB, where he will continue in his role as President & CEO. “We are delighted to welcome Nathan and Keri Lyons to the Atlantic League,” said Rick White, ALPB President. “They have ambitious plans for the team and the ballpark which will build upon Lexington’s deep professional baseball legacy. We look forward to their contributions to the league for many years to come.”

