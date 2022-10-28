Lexington booking company gives people inside look at horse racing industry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington-based booking platform is allowing guests to book horse farm tours throughout central Kentucky, just in time for Breeders’ Cup next week.

Visit Horse Country lets visitors see thoroughbred stallion stations, nurseries, vet care, feed mills, and aftercare facilities at Keeneland, as well as various other facilities.

“Almost 80 percent of Breeders’ Cup winners Have been bred here in Central Kentucky,” said Hallie Hardy, Executive Director of Visit Horse Country. “So, coming to horse country on a horse country tour to one of our member locations it’s an opportunity to really see them see the breeders’ cup first hand.”

See visithorsecountry.com for more information,

