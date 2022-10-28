Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning


By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington

Police say officers responded early Friday morning to a reported shooting in the 100 block of N Locust Hill.

A male victim with a gunshot wound was located near an apartment building. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.



