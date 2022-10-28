Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police.

Georgetown police say around 3 Friday morning they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.

Police say while on the scene, the suspect, Whitney Pate, got into the car and fled the area which developed into a four-county chase.

From Towson Way, Pate took his car to the interstate and went south on I-75 until he got to the Broadway and Paris Pike exit. Pate then took Broadway down to the area of 6th and Jefferson.

“The vehicle made a turn to a dead end. Our officers stopped and the vehicle turned around and went back towards the officers and actually turned into one of our cruisers and rammed an officer,” said Captain Josh Nash, Georgetown Police Department.

From there, Pate went back up to Main Street, then left Lexington outbound on Leestown Road going through Woodford County and, ultimately, ending in Franklin County where Frankfort police deployed spike strips.

“We got to a point where he could no longer go anywhere so he just gave up, which is the outcome that we want,” said Captain Nash. “We would much rather he just give up.”

Pate is facing a number of charges including fleeing police, public intoxication, and wanton endangerment. Police say Pate had outstanding warrants for not appearing in drug court and burglary on his record as well.

Captain Nash said the officer who was hurt during that chase sustained minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

