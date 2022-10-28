One person taken to hospital after shots-fired report in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after someone was taken to the hospital in connection with a shots-fired report in Lexington.

Police tell us they were called to the Raintree Apartments on North Locust Hill Drive around 11 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds.

That person was taken to the hospital, but we don’t know their current condition.

This is a developing story.

This comes just hours after another person was shot in the same area. Police found the victim near the Raintree Apartments. Crews rushed him to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to recover. So far, they have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.