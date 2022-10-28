Police issue Golden Alert for Ky. woman missing since September

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 54-year-old Kimberly Casey, who has been missing since September 23.

Casey is described as a white female with brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, 5 foot tall, and weighing around 113 pounds. Casey also has a tattoo of a Playboy Bunny smoking a cigar on her left shoulder.

Casey was last seen at the Mighty Dollar in Somerset, Ky. She was last contacted two days later by phone stating she was in Monticello, Ky.

Police are asking anyone with information about Casey’s whereabouts to call the Pulaski County 911 Center by dialing 911 or if out of the area to call 606-678-5008.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.