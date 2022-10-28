Some job listings will soon be required to show salary range

Under the new laws in New York City and California, job seekers will get a much better grasp of...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) – The next job listing you apply for could include the expected salary range, especially if you’re looking for employment in New York or California.

Beginning Nov. 1, New York City will require employers with four or more employees, with at least one of them working in the city, to provide a pay range in all job postings.

A similar law goes into effect in California on Jan. 1 for employers with at least 15 workers.

Both laws will be far-reaching, considering they affect two of the most populous places in the nation.

Job seekers will get a much better grasp of what many employers are willing to pay.

Companies will likely need a good answer when existing employees question why their salary is on the low end of the range advertised for the same role.

