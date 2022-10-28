String of road sign thefts hurting emergency response in Ky. community

String of road sign thefts hurting emergency response in Ky. community
String of road sign thefts hurting emergency response in Ky. community(Gray Media)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders in Somerset and Pulaski County say getting to emergencies has been more difficult of late because of the absence of road signs.

Somerset leaders are asking for the public’s assistance in preventing road sign thefts.

City and county leaders say this is a problem that happens from time to time but it’s been even more of a problem in Somerset over the past three to four weeks.

Somerset Streets and Road Director David Hargis says his crews are constantly busy replacing stolen street signs. First responders say not having a sign on a road could be the difference in getting to a victim or an emergency quickly.

Hargis says the East Lair Street sign has been stolen twice in recent weeks.

“Well, you just hope your loved one doesn’t live on that street where someone has stolen their sign,” Hargis said. ”Because EMS might be looking for East Lair Street and not know where East Lair Street is and go right past, while your loved one is in need of emergency services.”

Pulaski County’s road officials say that they suspect kids are behind this and say some signs are taken more frequently than others because it may something that means something to them.

Somerset city leaders say each sign and pole can cost more than one hundred dollars to replace.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of...
15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school
A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is...
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades
Inside the facility, you’ll find 35 million lettuce plants growing at a time.
AppHarvest opens new high-tech vegetable farm in Ky. town

Latest News

Good Friday morning everyone! It is a chilly start across Kentucky with temps in the 40s and...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching for rain into your Halloweekend
Police lights generic.
One person taken to hospital after shots-fired report in Lexington
Whitney Pate
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of...
Henry Clay students return Friday for ‘normal’ day with increased police presence