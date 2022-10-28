String of road sign thefts hurting emergency response in Ky. community

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders in Somerset and Pulaski County say getting to emergencies has been more difficult of late because of the absence of road signs.

Somerset leaders are asking for the public’s assistance in preventing road sign thefts.

City and county leaders say this is a problem that happens from time to time but it’s been even more of a problem in Somerset over the past three to four weeks.

Somerset Streets and Road Director David Hargis says his crews are constantly busy replacing stolen street signs. First responders say not having a sign on a road could be the difference in getting to a victim or an emergency quickly.

Hargis says the East Lair Street sign has been stolen twice in recent weeks.

“Well, you just hope your loved one doesn’t live on that street where someone has stolen their sign,” Hargis said. ”Because EMS might be looking for East Lair Street and not know where East Lair Street is and go right past, while your loved one is in need of emergency services.”

Pulaski County’s road officials say that they suspect kids are behind this and say some signs are taken more frequently than others because it may something that means something to them.

Somerset city leaders say each sign and pole can cost more than one hundred dollars to replace.

