Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Tracking Long Needed Rain
Tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect showers and storms as we end the weekend into midweek.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect showers and storms as we end the weekend into midweek. The best chances for rain arrive on Sunday. Forecasting models are indicating anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rain by Wednesday.

We’ll dry out late week with rain returning by next Saturday.

Highs warm from the middle 60s on Sunday to the middle 70s by Friday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

