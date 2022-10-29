Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect showers and storms as we end the weekend into midweek. The best chances for rain arrive on Sunday. Forecasting models are indicating anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rain by Wednesday.

We’ll dry out late week with rain returning by next Saturday.

Highs warm from the middle 60s on Sunday to the middle 70s by Friday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

