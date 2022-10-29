Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bring it on, Lexington! Knoxville mayor Inyda Kincannon challenged Lexington mayor Linda Gorton to a friendly wager on the outcome of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky on Saturday.

Kincannon posted to Twitter about the bet. The loser of the game will ship a bottle of the state’s liquor to the winner.

If Tennessee comes out on top, Gorton will forward a bottle of Kentucky bourbon to Kincannon. If Kentucky wins, Kincannon will ship a bottle of Tennessee whiskey to Gorton.

“I like to sip a nice Kentucky bourbon,” Kincannon said. “So, I can’t wait to watch our Tennessee Vols win.”

I am so confident in the Vols I made a “small wager” with Lexington, KY @MayorGorton. Go Vols! @UTKnoxville pic.twitter.com/VaIuuvCNCx — Mayor Kincannon (@MayorKincannon) October 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.