Legendary coach Philip Haywood injured on sideline

By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a scary moment for the Belfry faithful in Paintsville on Friday.

During the Pirates’ road football game at Johnson Central, legendary Belfry head coach Philip Haywood was injured during a special teams play.

Two players who were blocking during a punt return ran into Haywood, injuring him. The Pirate legend left the stadium in an ambulance.

According to the Williamson Daily-News, Coach Haywood suffered two fractured ribs and is expected to be released late Saturday evening.

This is a developing story. Check WYMT.com and the WYMT app for updates as they become known.

