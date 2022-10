LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Paris Pike. Crews could be seen removing a truck with a trailer attached from the business.

All lanes in the area have since reopened.

WKYT has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

