WKYT High School Game Time, Week 11

Friday night highlights
wkyt gametime
wkyt gametime
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final night of the high school football regular season, and we’re keeping our eyes on it all! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:

Week 11: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 : Douglass at Boyle County, and Lexington Catholic at Scott County.

Week 11: High School Game Time, Pt. 1

Week 11: High School Game Time, Pt. 2: Henry Clay at Lexington Christian, Bryan Station at Dunbar, and Southwestern at Madison Central.

Week 11: High School Game Time, Pt. 2

Week 11:High School Game Time, Pt. 3: Conner at GRC, Danville at Whitley County, and Bourbon County at Letcher Central.

Week 11: High School Game Time, Pt. 3

