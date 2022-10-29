Woodsongs staff give out instruments to flood survivors

Woodsongs donations
Woodsongs donations(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Woodsongs, a network celebrating local musicians and artists, was in Knott County today to give out donated instruments to flood survivors.

All kinds of wooden instruments sat ready for a new home, and hundreds of flood survivors were lined up to call one their own.

“I mean, there’s a lot of people in the area that play instruments, and being able to get new instruments, and have instruments replaced that people’s lost, it just means a lot,” flood survivor Wesley Slone said.

Some could not wait to get a chance to play, while others were too emotional to believe what they received.

“Music is just life around here, and it’s storytelling, and just deeply enriched into our area,” Knott County Central High School music teacher Katie Stiles said.

After flooding that hit late July, the instruments are sign of hope for the future.

“With the flooding, there was a lot of hope lost in our area, and music’s always been one of the things that has helped people survive in difficult times,” flood survivor Polly Fleming said.

The instruments are also a sign that people across the world want to help.

“Music instruments came in from all over the nation, from all over North America, even Ireland,” Woodsongs Executive Producer Michael Johnathon said.

Knott County Central music teacher Katie Stiles said they lost some instruments in the flood, but now have some replaced.

