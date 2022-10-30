Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain and gusty winds into Halloween

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a wet start to the day, with some much-needed rain. This could bring us some showers and even some storms into Halloween as well.

Let’s get to it! As the day continues on we likely see temps rise to nearly 60 degrees in a lot of spots. Temps likely stall in a lot of locations because of the rain, but for those who see more breaks, we can get near the upper 60s. Some of the storms could be gusty as we can pick up on 0.25-1″ of rain. Overnight, temps stay mild in the 50s. Rain likely is scattered through the day on Monday with the rain lightening up by the afternoon. Temps are likely in the 60s and throughout the day it will be breezy. Models are trying to spit out more dry time into peak trick-or-treat time. I would still bring the rain gear just in case. Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to see some rain early on before clearing out in the 60s. The rest of the week looks dry and temps back to near 70.

I hope you all have a great day!

