Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain and gusty winds into Halloween

Sunday’s Forecast
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a wet start to the day, with some much-needed rain. This could bring us some showers and even some storms into Halloween as well.

Let’s get to it! As the day continues on we likely see temps rise to nearly 60 degrees in a lot of spots. Temps likely stall in a lot of locations because of the rain, but for those who see more breaks, we can get near the upper 60s. Some of the storms could be gusty as we can pick up on 0.25-1″ of rain. Overnight, temps stay mild in the 50s. Rain likely is scattered through the day on Monday with the rain lightening up by the afternoon. Temps are likely in the 60s and throughout the day it will be breezy. Models are trying to spit out more dry time into peak trick-or-treat time. I would still bring the rain gear just in case. Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to see some rain early on before clearing out in the 60s. The rest of the week looks dry and temps back to near 70.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of...
FCPS announces how student got loaded gun into high school
Coal miner and family
‘It’s gone crazy!’: Meet the woman who took the photo of the eastern Ky. coal miner
Whitney Pate
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
Carma and Steven Potts on their wedding day
Lexington woman’s wedding turns into celebration of awareness
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

Latest News

Tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky.
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
Tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect showers and storms as...
Jason's FastCast | Tracking Long Needed Rain
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Halloween Weekend Breakdown
Good Friday morning everyone! It is a chilly start across Kentucky with temps in the 40s and...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching for rain into your Halloweekend