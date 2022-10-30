Breeder’s Cup Festival Week kicks off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breeder’s Cup returns to Lexington Friday November 4th, and several events are taking place ahead of opening day.

Festival Week kicked off Sunday with the Isaac to Oliver Family Stroll. The route took participants along Town Branch Commons beginning at Isaac Murphy Art Garden and continuing to Oliver Lewis Way.

The event also includes food trucks, live music, and kids’ activities from Keeneland, teaching youth about the early days of racing in Lexington.

The event runs until 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

