Candy wrappers lead deputies to alleged burglar’s home

Seven people were arrested in relation to a string of burglaries of homes and vehicles in the...
Seven people were arrested in relation to a string of burglaries of homes and vehicles in the Newnan, Georgia, area. Deputies say they had taken a gun, food and a bag of miniature Milky Way bars.(Source: Coweta County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A trail of candy wrappers helped some Georgia sheriff’s deputies solve a string of burglaries.

Coweta County investigators tracked a series of discarded Milky Way wrappers to the home of one of the alleged offenders.

As a result, seven people were arrested in relation to a string of burglaries of homes and vehicles in the Newnan area. Deputies say they had taken a gun, food and a bag of miniature Milky Way bars.

Most of the crimes took place within walking distance of the suspects’ homes.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies believe more arrests will follow.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of...
FCPS announces how student got loaded gun into high school
Coal miner and family
‘It’s gone crazy!’: Meet the woman who took the photo of the eastern Ky. coal miner
Whitney Pate
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
Carma and Steven Potts on their wedding day
Lexington woman’s wedding turns into celebration of awareness
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

Latest News

Thousands of acres burn in Magoffin County during burn
WATCH | Thousands of acres burn in Magoffin County during burn
KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
WATCH | KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
Kentucky book festival returns for its 41st year
WATCH | Kentucky book festival returns for its 41st year
Paws 4 The Cause looks to help dogs get adopted
WATCH | Paws 4 The Cause looks to help dogs get adopted