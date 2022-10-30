Dunbar boys make it back-to-back soccer titles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar won the boys’ state soccer title on Saturday, knocking off nationally-ranked St. Xavier 1-0 on penalty kicks (4-2).

The Bulldogs, now back-to-back state champs, got a strong performance in goal from Mason Feddock. Feddock played all 95 minutes and stopped four shots-on-goal. His two stops on penalty kicks sealed the win for Dunbar (19-2-3).

“We put on a good show tonight,” Dunbar coach James Wray said. “I’m just really proud of our kids. We fought through a lot of stuff this year. We had a really tough schedule. We’ve been sick this week.”

“There’s no feeling like it,” Feddock said. “Words can’t describe this feeling.”

The Tigers (24-2-3) came into the championship ranked third-nationally by MaxPreps. Dunbar was ranked No. 5.

