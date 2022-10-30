Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks.

Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky.

Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday.

“The people that have been contacting me this morning had concerns with breathing,” he said. “They were elderly, it was an 80-year-old woman saying, ‘what can we do, how can it be stopped?’ We just need people to step up, follow these warnings, don’t be burning.”

Salyersville Fire Officials say thousands of acres have burned and one fire along Jim Arnett Branch has burned more than 1,000 acres alone in the past few days.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been called in to assist, but firefighters’ resources are still being stretched thin, so they’re urging people to follow the orders of their county’s burn ban.

In Morehead, fire crews along with Farmers, Rt 377 Fire Department and U.S Forest Service firefighters are working to contain a large woodland fire between Sugarloaf Mtn Road and Bullfork.

Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the area. At this time, there are no structures are at risk.

