Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

Tracking Some Much-Needed Rain
Finally, tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect more spooky showers, for Halloween, as highs warm to the upper 60s. Before it’s said and done with, expect anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rain.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Finally, tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect more spooky showers, for Halloween, as highs warm to the upper 60s. Before it’s said and done with, expect anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rain.

A weak weather maker will spark a few showers on Wednesday.

We’ll dry out late week with rain returning by next weekend. Highs warm from the upper 60s on Sunday to the middle 70s by Saturday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

