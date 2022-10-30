Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Finally, tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect more spooky showers, for Halloween, as highs warm to the upper 60s. Before it’s said and done with, expect anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rain.

A weak weather maker will spark a few showers on Wednesday.

We'll dry out late week with rain returning by next weekend. Highs warm from the upper 60s on Sunday to the middle 70s by Saturday.

