Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver

(Source: Associated Press)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the London Police Department has died.

Trooper Scottie Pennington told WKYT that the officer was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight.

He could not confirm any other details.

London Police posted on Facebook that South Main Street at the intersection of KY 229 in front of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts will be closed for several hours while KSP investigates a fatal accident.

KSP did not release the name of the officer, whether he was on duty or not and if someone has been charged.

More details will be released at a press conference this morning.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of...
FCPS announces how student got loaded gun into high school
Coal miner and family
‘It’s gone crazy!’: Meet the woman who took the photo of the eastern Ky. coal miner
Whitney Pate
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
Carma and Steven Potts on their wedding day
Lexington woman’s wedding turns into celebration of awareness
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

Latest News

Thousands of acres burn in Magoffin County during burn
WATCH | Thousands of acres burn in Magoffin County during burn
KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
WATCH | KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
Kentucky book festival returns for its 41st year
WATCH | Kentucky book festival returns for its 41st year
Paws 4 The Cause looks to help dogs get adopted
WATCH | Paws 4 The Cause looks to help dogs get adopted