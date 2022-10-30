Knott County officials discuss holiday plans for flood victims

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of families are living at the Carr Creek Campground and the Mine Made Adventure Park following July’s devastating flood.

Knott County officials are working to make things comfortable for them, especially as the holidays draw near.

Families were able to take part in trunk or treat festivities at the two locations on Friday and Saturday.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said several community organizations and church groups hope to step up to help these communities experience a joyful Thanksgiving and Christmas as well.

“They’re still trying to come out of this shell shock from losing their homes and maybe even a family member, but we’re gonna make sure that we provide something for all of these families and all of these kids,” said Dobson. “No one is gonna be left without.”

Dobson added while several flood victims are transitioning into permanent housing, there is no definite timeline as to how long people will be living at these two Knott County locations.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

