Man shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington

Police say officers responded at 4:31 p.m. to a reported shooting at the 600 block of Ohio Street.

A male victim with a gunshot wound was located in a residence. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

