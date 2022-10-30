Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans.

According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700.

In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.

“When the affordable care act passed, it required non-profit hospitals to have charity care,” said DollarFor founder Jared Walker. “This is their way of showing that they are showing community benefits to hold their non-profit status. If you are within a certain income range, the hospital will you wave your medical bills. They must, and a lot of people don’t know this. There are millions of people declaring bankruptcy or on payment plans for medical bills that they actually don’t have to pay.”

DollarFor is a patient advocacy organization that helps fill out paperwork and be the liaison between patients and hospitals. DollarFor’s mission is to relieve the burden of medical bills of patients who make less than 300% of the federal poverty level, or around $40,000 annually.

Non-profit hospitals such as UofL Health, Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health have financial assistance programs available for those who qualify.

“I feel like there is always a need and that is why we always want to be here for our patients,” Baptist Health Regional Director of Access Services Coty Mills said. “We have helped thousands of patients who received care at our locations in Kentucky and Indiana. In the last year alone, provided $122 million in financial assistance to those patients.”

Norton Healthcare says, “We don’t want patients to fear or delay seeking care because they are concerned about the medical bills that may follow. Our financial counselors work with patients to find solutions that meet their needs, including financial assistance, payment plans, no-interest loans and Medicaid application assistance. Through these programs, we have helped countless individuals and families with their medical bills.”

UofL health says, “It’s important to note that a financial assistance application is sent with every bill to every patient, regardless of income. It’s also posted in every registration area, and we have financial counselors at every UofL Health facility to discuss balances with patients and payment arrangements.”

