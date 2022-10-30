Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

The singer made a trip to the hospital to meet the new mom and baby after her show. (KFSN, INSTAGRAM, FAMILY PHOTOS via CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert.

The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Her mother, Norma, had been at the Colombian singer-songwriter’s concert with friends.

The superstar was so excited about the news that after the show, she made a trip to the hospital, where the new mom was rushed after giving birth. She posted some photos to her Instagram story.

One of the photos shows both Norma’s hospital bracelet and her wristband from the concert on her arm.

Another photo shows Karol G’s tears of joy for the “healthy and beautiful” mom and newborn, writing she’s happy, blessed and grateful for these incredible experiences.

Norma and the baby’s father, Francisco, live in Hanford, which is about 35 miles away from where the concert was held.

Copyright 2022 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of...
FCPS announces how student got loaded gun into high school
Coal miner and family
‘It’s gone crazy!’: Meet the woman who took the photo of the eastern Ky. coal miner
Whitney Pate
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
Carma and Steven Potts on their wedding day
Lexington woman’s wedding turns into celebration of awareness
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

Latest News

Thousands of acres burn in Magoffin County during burn
WATCH | Thousands of acres burn in Magoffin County during burn
KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
WATCH | KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
Kentucky book festival returns for its 41st year
WATCH | Kentucky book festival returns for its 41st year
Paws 4 The Cause looks to help dogs get adopted
WATCH | Paws 4 The Cause looks to help dogs get adopted
A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
South Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge