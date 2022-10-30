World War II explosive device found by fishing boat

Tuesday's catch for Glenn Westcott of Narragansett dredged up a little more than his usual haul of fish and sea critters. (SOURCE: WJAR)
By Cal Dymowski
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) – A fishing boat off the coast of Rhode Island made a surprising and historical discovery.

Captain Glenn Wescott said he usually pulls up fish in the Ocean State, but a catch made on Tuesday involved something unusual: a relic from World War II.

“It’s not something that happens every day,” he said.

Wescott said his crew dredged up the mysterious object roughly four nautical miles east of Black Island.

“They saw it going down the net and they were suspicious of something,” he said.

The Navy Region Mid Atlantic said the object is a depth charge. The charge weighed 520 pounds and contained 267 pounds of TNT.

“It was scary having it on the boat that long,” Wescott said.

Wescott called the Coast Guard after the discovery, and a team came to pick him and his crew up and get them to a safe area.

The Navy’s explosive ordinance mobile unit out of Newport’s took care of the device.

Video captured the charge being lifted off the boat.

The charge was detonated safely Wednesday morning about a mile offshore. Despite the distance, the impact could still be felt.

“A popping suction sound,” Wescott said. “It was like somebody wrapped up like a big hammer against the side of the boat.”

This is not the first time fishermen in the area have pulled in some unusual objects.

A few others said they have occasionally caught body parts and mysterious helmets.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
School officials tell us the school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning “due to a report of...
FCPS announces how student got loaded gun into high school
Coal miner and family
‘It’s gone crazy!’: Meet the woman who took the photo of the eastern Ky. coal miner
Whitney Pate
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
Lexington police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Saturday afternoon.
Vehicle crashes into Lexington building

Latest News

Thousands of acres burn in Magoffin County during burn
WATCH | Thousands of acres burn in Magoffin County during burn
KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
WATCH | KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
Paws 4 The Cause looks to help dogs get adopted
WATCH | Paws 4 The Cause looks to help dogs get adopted
Kentucky book festival returns for its 41st year
WATCH | Kentucky book festival returns for its 41st year
Cleveland Police said 15-year-old Jaiden Rentas was shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy.
16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting death of 15-year-old girl, police say