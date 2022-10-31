EKU’s Parker McKinney named ASUN Co-offensive player of the week

Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney was named ASUN Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.
Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney (18) attempts a pass during the first half of an...
Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney (18) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney was named ASUN Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.

The redshirt junior QB threw for a career-high 398 yards in EKU’s 28-23 win at No. 15 Southeast Missouri on Saturday. He ran for two touchdowns and threw another to lead the Colonels back from a 13-0 halftime deficit.

McKinney has thrown 122 consecutive passes without being intercepted and hasn’t taken a sack in 13 quarters of play according to EKU.

The Coalfield, Tenn., native has thrown for 300 yards six different times this season and has topped the 350-yard mark through the air in three separate games. He has seven rushing touchdowns to go along with his 20 passing touchdowns. 

The Colonels are back in action at 5:00 P.M. Saturday, Nov. 5, when they host Central Arkansas at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
This week alone, a local shelter has taken in six dogs that were left on the side of the road,...
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
Police lights generic.
Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire
MGN Online
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
Police lights generic.
Man shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Dunbar makes it back-to-back state soccer titles, with the 1-0 win over St. Xavier.
Dunbar boys make it back-to-back soccer titles
wkyt gametime
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 11
WMC
Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis
A horse, located at Mill Ridge Farm in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington booking company gives people inside look at horse racing industry