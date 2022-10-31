EKU’s Parker McKinney named ASUN Co-offensive player of the week

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney was named ASUN Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.

The redshirt junior QB threw for a career-high 398 yards in EKU’s 28-23 win at No. 15 Southeast Missouri on Saturday. He ran for two touchdowns and threw another to lead the Colonels back from a 13-0 halftime deficit.

McKinney has thrown 122 consecutive passes without being intercepted and hasn’t taken a sack in 13 quarters of play according to EKU.

The Coalfield, Tenn., native has thrown for 300 yards six different times this season and has topped the 350-yard mark through the air in three separate games. He has seven rushing touchdowns to go along with his 20 passing touchdowns.

The Colonels are back in action at 5:00 P.M. Saturday, Nov. 5, when they host Central Arkansas at Roy Kidd Stadium.

