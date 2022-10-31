EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - High school marching bands from across the Commonwealth competed for a state championship on Saturday.

KMEA semifinals were held at various locations in Central Kentucky Saturday morning.

Six schools from Eastern Kentucky competed in the semifinal round.

  • Class A: Harlan and Somerset
  • Class 2A: Powell County and Corbin
  • Class 3A: Estill County
  • Class 4A: South Laurel

The top four bands in each class advanced to finals on Saturday night at Roy Kidd Stadium at Eastern Kentucky University.

Four Eastern Kentucky schools claimed a spot in the final.

  • Class 2A: Powell County and Corbin
  • Class 3A: Estill County
  • Class 4A: South Laurel

Estill County High School took home first place in Class 3A.

In Class 2A, Corbin High School finished in 4th place, and Powell County High School finished in 6th place.

South Laurel High School finished in 6th place in Class 4A.

