FCPS launches new initiative to combat teacher shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is looking to build a diverse education workforce, through a new initiative, called “Grow Your Own.”

The program is aimed at alleviating the teacher shortage by recruiting, developing and retaining educators who are connected to the Lexington community.

“This is a local solution to a national problem, but I think they’re also creating a national solution that can be mimicked across the U.S. by bringing so many partners together,” said Professor Lu Young, University of Kentucky.

The program is designed for high school students exploring or other FCPS employees who are interested in becoming certified to teach. There are also pathways for community members who are considering a teaching career and current educators who want to grow into leadership roles.

Looking into the high school looking ahead into the ranks of paraeducators, practicing teachers. Our programming is about developing aspiring principals,” Young said. “Som I think the full continuum of experience is what’s really important about this model.”

Students tell us they can’t wait until this next phase of their future and part of their career helping to start foster and grow it exactly where they were raised.

