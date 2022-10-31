Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Highs Warm to the Middle and Upper 70s by the Weekend
We’ll end the week with sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs warm from the upper 60s, on...
We’ll end the week with sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs warm from the upper 60s, on Tuesday, to the middle and upper 70s, by Saturday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking clouds and drizzle on the spookiest day of the year! Happy Halloween!

Expect more sun, on Tuesday, then a weak weather maker increases clouds and our chances for a few showers on Wednesday.

We’ll end the week with sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs warm from the upper 60s, on Tuesday, to the middle and upper 70s, by Saturday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

